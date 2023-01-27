Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.10 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

