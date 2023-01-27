Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $421.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $428.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.