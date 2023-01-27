The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 31.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 330,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

