Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.55% of Evans Bancorp worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $50,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

