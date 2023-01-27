The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,049 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.59% of Civista Bancshares worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

CIVB stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

