StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

