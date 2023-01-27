Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -293.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

