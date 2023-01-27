The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,060 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

