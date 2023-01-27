The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.30 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sabre were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SABR opened at $7.08 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

