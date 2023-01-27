Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO opened at $28.76 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

