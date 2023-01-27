Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYEL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

