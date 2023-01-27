The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.64% of Northrim BanCorp worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $299.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

