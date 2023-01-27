The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.64% of Northrim BanCorp worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $299.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

