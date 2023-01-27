The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.80% of First Bancorp worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNLC. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in First Bancorp by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $322.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

First Bancorp Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

