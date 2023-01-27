Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Timberland Bancorp worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $242,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $478,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $274.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

