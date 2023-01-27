The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.31.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

