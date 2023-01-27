The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 718 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

