Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.