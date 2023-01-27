Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $115.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.