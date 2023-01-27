The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.48 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.7% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,181,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after buying an additional 568,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 74,755 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $10,569,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.1 %

ZTO stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

