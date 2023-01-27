The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.45 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2,450.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 406.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile



Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

