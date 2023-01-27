The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,339 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

