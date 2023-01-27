Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Abiomed worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

