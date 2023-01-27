The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.61 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

