Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.3 %

TCN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.