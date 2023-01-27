The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.01 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.37% of Maximus worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Maximus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

