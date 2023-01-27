The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $150.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

