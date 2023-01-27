The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 115,804 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 60,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AB opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

