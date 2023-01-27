The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,245 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

