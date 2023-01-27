Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.83% of Unitil worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $51.84 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $831.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

