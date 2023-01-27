The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.69 Million Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

