ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.5 %

ANSS opened at $266.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $342.86.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

