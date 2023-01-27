The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 1,181.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,471 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of KE worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 267.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

