The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tesla were worth $634,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $160.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

