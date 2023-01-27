Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $219.46. The company has a market cap of $506.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

