Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. The firm has a market cap of $506.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

