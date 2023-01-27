Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.45% of Unique Fabricating worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Unique Fabricating Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $0.65 on Friday. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

