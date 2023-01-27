Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $245,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 20.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AVPT stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

