Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,700 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 91.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semrush Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Further Reading
