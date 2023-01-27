PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

