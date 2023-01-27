Royce & Associates LP Sells 83,812 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,812 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

SXC opened at $9.22 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $768.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.