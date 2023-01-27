Royce & Associates LP Sells 83,812 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,812 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
SXC opened at $9.22 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $768.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.23.
SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
SunCoke Energy Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
