Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Position Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17,633.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $46.77 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.