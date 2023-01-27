Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 22 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,100,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

MELI opened at $1,188.58 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $935.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $897.90. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

