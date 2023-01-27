Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 376.77 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock valued at $62,414,710. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

