Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

