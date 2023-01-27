Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.