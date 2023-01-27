iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.