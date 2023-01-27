Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 148,039 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

