Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.04 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

