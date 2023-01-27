Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 626,343 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626,343 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

