Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.22–$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $1.10 on Friday. Express has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $434.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Express to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

